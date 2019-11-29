Livescore Match Center
29/11/19
22:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Schalke 04
1 : 1
Union Berlin
1st Half
- 36:37
Keven Schlotterbeck
22'
23'
Benito Raman
1 - 0
1 - 1
Marcus Ingvartsen (pen)
36'
Sebastian Andersson
38'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
3
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
