Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Schalke 04
0 : 1
VfL Wolfsburg
2nd Half
- 50:26
Renato Steffen
11'
0 - 1
Wout Weghorst
16'
30'
Bastian Oczipka
35'
Michael Gregoritsch
38'
Jonjoe Kenny
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
16
9
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement