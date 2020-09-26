Livescore Match Center
26/09/20
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FC Schalke 04
0 : 0
Werder Bremen
1st Half
- 04:51
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
81%
Ball Possession
19%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement