|26/07/18
|21:15
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Second Qualifying Round
|FC ST. Gallen
|1 : 1
|Sarpsborg 08 FF
|2nd Half - 48:19
|First leg.
Venue: Kybunpark St. Gallen, St Gallen.
Referee : Fabio Verissimo (POR).
Assistant referees : Paulo Soares (POR) & Luciano Antonio Gomes Maia (POR).
Fourth official : Antonio Emanuel Carvalho Nobre (POR).
MATCH SUMMARY : St Gallen reached 2013/14 #UEL GROUP stage. Sarpsborg eliminated ÍBV in 1st qualifying round. Tie winners to meet Rijeka in 3rd qualifying round.