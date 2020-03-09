Livescore Match Center
09/03/20
18:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
FC Voluntari
0 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
1st Half
- 39:18
15'
Cosmin Achim
Tiago Almeida
18'
Andrei Cordea
37'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
11
5
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
