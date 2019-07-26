26/07/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Voluntari
1 : 2
FC Astra II Giurgiu
2nd Half
- 60:57
10'
Mihai Capatana
1 - 0
13'
Aissa Laidouni
1 - 1
Denis Alibec
42'
1 - 2
Valentin Gheorghe
56'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
12
Cross Attacks
18
7
Fouls
8
12
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
4
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
6
1
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
