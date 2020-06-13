Livescore Match Center
13/06/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
FC Voluntari
2 : 0
FC Clinceni
2nd Half
- 51:13
21'
Marko Simonovski
1 - 0
Adrian Sut
22'
23'
Mihai Capatana
27'
Miguel Santos (Own Goal)
2 - 0
46'
Moussa Sanoh
Sofien Moussa
48'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
17
5
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
1
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
2
5
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement