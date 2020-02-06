Livescore Match Center
06/02/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Voluntari
0 : 1
FCSB
1st Half
- 16:28
0 - 1
Darius Olaru
8'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
6
0
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
