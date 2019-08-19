19/08/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Voluntari
0 : 3
GAZ Metan Medias
2nd Half
- 57:50
3'
Alexandru Nicu Vlad
Nicolao Dumitru
22'
0 - 1
Nicolao Dumitru
28'
0 - 2
Mihai Velisar
43'
0 - 3
Sergiu Bus
53'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
2
7
Cross Attacks
17
9
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
3
6
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
11
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
