05/08/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Voluntari
0 : 0
Politehnica Iasi
2nd Half
- 53:27
Florian Loshaj
21'
35'
Nicolas Gorobsov
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
12
10
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
7
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
11
5
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019