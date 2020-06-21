Livescore Match Center
21/06/20
14:30
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
FC Voluntari
1 : 0
Politehnica Iasi
1st Half
- 28:27
Linas Klimavicius
14'
17'
Mihai Capatana (pen)
1 - 0
Juan Pablo Passaglia
27'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
4
2
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
