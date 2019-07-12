12/07/19
18:30
Romania:
Liga I
FC Voluntari
0 : 0
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
Half Time
Gabriel Vasvari
14'
27'
Alexandru Nicu Vlad
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
13
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019