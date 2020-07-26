Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
FC Voluntari
2 : 0
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
Finished
19'
Andraz Struna
46'
Alexandru Matan
1 - 0
Gabriel Vasvari
51'
75'
Mihai Capatana (pen)
2 - 0
87'
Moussa Sanoh
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
5
6
Counter Attacks
2
24
Cross Attacks
20
11
Fouls
15
15
Free Kicks
15
2
Goals
0
12
Goal Attempts
4
4
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
3
Shots off Goal
7
7
Shots on Goal
1
4
Substitutions
5
23
Throwins
22
7
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
1
