Livescore Match Center
25/09/20
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
FC Voluntari
1 : 1
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
2nd Half
- 58:09
4'
Sebastian Mailat
1 - 0
Bogdan Mitrea
32'
Marius Stefanescu
45'
1 - 1
Florin Purece
55'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
3
11
Cross Attacks
18
7
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
1
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
4
1
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
4
10
Throwins
10
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
