06/07/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
FC Voluntari
0 : 0
Viitorul Constanta
Finished
Gabriel Iancu
70'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
5
7
Corner Kicks
9
2
Counter Attacks
3
14
Cross Attacks
43
16
Fouls
16
18
Free Kicks
17
0
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
2
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
10
4
Shots on Goal
6
5
Substitutions
5
20
Throwins
23
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
