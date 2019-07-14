14/07/19
21:00
Romania:
Liga I
FCSB
2 : 0
AFC Hermannstadt
1st Half
- 28:45
Lucian Dumitriu
16'
23'
Florinel Coman
1 - 0
30'
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
7
5
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
12
4
Medical Treatment
6
0
Yellow Cards
1
