22/02/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I
FCSB
1 : 0
Chindia Targoviste
2nd Half
- 51:09
14'
George Miron
1 - 0
40'
Dragos Nedelcu
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
6
10
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
14
1
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
