08/03/20
20:30
Romania:
Liga I - Championship Group
FCSB
1 : 1
CS Universitatea Craiova
Half Time
10'
Ovidiu Popescu
18'
Ionut Pantiru
23'
Razvan Oaida
1 - 0
Nicusor Bancu
35'
1 - 1
Cristian Barbut
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
15
Throwins
5
5
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
