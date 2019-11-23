Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
FCSB
1 : 2
FC Astra II Giurgiu
2nd Half
- 64:33
Mihai Radut
11'
19'
Harlem-eddy Gnohere
1 - 0
1 - 1
Denis Alibec
30'
Valentin Gheorghe
39'
Denis Alibec
49'
50'
Valentin Cretu
1 - 2
Denis Alibec
61'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
9
0
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
15
7
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
5
5
Shots off Goal
5
6
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
1
6
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
3
