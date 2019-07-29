29/07/19
20:00
Romania:
Liga I
FCSB
0 : 2
FC Botosani
2nd Half
- 67:04
0 - 1
Razvan Andronic
18'
0 - 2
Hervin Ongenda
40'
Enriko Papa
42'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
5
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
5
13
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
2
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
6
3
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
0
24
Throwins
15
2
Medical Treatment
5
0
Yellow Cards
1
