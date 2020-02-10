Livescore Match Center
10/02/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I
FCSB
0 : 0
FC Clinceni
Half Time
Alexandru Buziuc
25'
Florin Bejan
28'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
1
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement