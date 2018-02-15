|15/02/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 32
|FCSB
|1 : 0
|Lazio
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Arena Nationala.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 55,634.
Referee : Deniz Aytekin (GER).
Assistant referees : Eduard Beitinger (GER) & Rafael Foltyn (GER).
Fourth official : Marco Achmuller (GER).
MATCH SUMMARY : FCSB unbeaten in 2 games since winter break. FCSB sit 2nd domestically, 2 points adrift. Lazio winless in 4, have dropped to 5th in Serie A. 2nd leg at Romes Stadio Olimpico on 22 February 2018.