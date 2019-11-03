Livescore Match Center
03/11/19
22:00
Romania:
Liga I
FCSB
2 : 1
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
2nd Half
- 61:34
0 - 1
Goran Karanovic
27'
Gabriel Vasvari
43'
Istvan Fulop
56'
57'
Harlem-eddy Gnohere (pen)
1 - 1
60'
Florin Tanase
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
2
18
Cross Attacks
11
7
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
1
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
