27/09/20
13:15
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Feyenoord
1 : 1
ADO Den Haag
1st Half
- 30:56
0 - 1
Jonas Arweiler
11'
27'
Lutsharel Geertruida
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
9
3
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
