Livescore Match Center
22/02/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Fiorentina
0 : 0
AC Milan
Half Time
Ismael Bennacer
12'
Hakan Calhanoglu
25'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
10
6
Fouls
8
12
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
4
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement