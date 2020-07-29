Livescore Match Center
29/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Fiorentina
4 : 0
Bologna
Finished
29'
Rachid Ghezzal
48'
Federico Chiesa
1 - 0
54'
Federico Chiesa
2 - 0
74'
Nikola Milenkovic
3 - 0
Gabriele Corbo
80'
81'
Dalbert
89'
Federico Chiesa
4 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
3
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
0
24
Cross Attacks
18
13
Fouls
10
13
Free Kicks
14
4
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
3
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
4
9
Shots on Goal
3
5
Substitutions
5
14
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
