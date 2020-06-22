Livescore Match Center
22/06/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Fiorentina
1 : 1
Brescia
Half Time
15'
Martin Caceres
0 - 1
Alfredo Donnarumma (pen)
17'
22'
Federico Ceccherini
29'
German Pezzella
1 - 1
32'
Dalbert
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
8
11
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
0
