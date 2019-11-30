Livescore Match Center
30/11/19
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Fiorentina
0 : 1
Lecce
Finished
Andrea Rispoli
29'
0 - 1
Andrea La Mantia
50'
Jacopo Petriccione
60'
67'
Gaetano Castrovilli
Luca Rossettini
69'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
9
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
44
Cross Attacks
12
13
Fouls
16
19
Free Kicks
14
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
16
1
Offsides
3
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
6
10
Shots off Goal
0
6
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
8
4
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
3
