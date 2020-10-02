Livescore Match Center
02/10/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Fiorentina
1 : 1
Sampdoria
2nd Half
- 81:12
Morten Thorsby
25'
0 - 1
Fabio Quagliarella (pen)
42'
Lorenzo Tonelli
70'
72'
Dusan Vlahovic
1 - 1
Albin Ekdal
73'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
4
7
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
3
29
Cross Attacks
14
11
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
12
0
Offsides
1
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
4
9
Shots off Goal
4
5
Shots on Goal
7
1
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
3
