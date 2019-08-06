06/08/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Qualification
FK Crvena Zvezda
1 : 0
FC Copenhagen
Half Time
Zeca
25'
44'
Milan Pavkov
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
1
25
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
3
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
