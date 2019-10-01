Livescore Match Center
01/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group B
FK Crvena Zvezda
0 : 0
Olympiakos Piraeus
1st Half
- 16:48
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019