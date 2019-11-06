Livescore Match Center
06/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group B
FK Crvena Zvezda
0 : 2
Tottenham
2nd Half
- 55:55
Eric Dier
30'
0 - 1
Giovani Lo Celso
34'
0 - 2
57'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
18
7
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
13
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
