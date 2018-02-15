|15/02/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 32
|FK Partizan
|1 : 1
|Plzen
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Partizan Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 32,710.
Referee : Tasos Sidiropoulos (GRE).
Assistant referees : Polychronis Kostaras (GRE) & Lazaros Dimitriadis (GRE).
Fourth official : Chrysoula Kourompylia (GRE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Partizan yet to resume domestically after winter break. Nemanja Miletic, No26, misses 1st leg through suspension. Plzen also without competitive action since December. 2nd leg in Plzen on 22 February 2018.