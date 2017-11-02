|02/11/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|FK Partizan
|0 : 0
|Skenderbeu Korce
|1st Half - 13:47
|Venue: Partizan Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 32,710.
Referee : Carlos Del Cerro (ESP).
Assistant referees : Juan Yuste (ESP) & Roberto Alonso (ESP).
Fourth official : Javier Rodriguez (ESP).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sides level on 2 points at the bottom of GROUP B. Both teams without win after drawing on matchday 3. Partizan without win in 3 European home games (D1 L2).
Skenderbeu have not won in 4 UEFA away fixtures (D2 L2).