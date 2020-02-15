Livescore Match Center
15/02/20
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Fortuna Dusseldorf
1 : 1
Borussia Monchengladbach
1st Half
- 34:05
0 - 1
Jonas Hofmann
22'
29'
Erik Thommy
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
6
Cross Attacks
6
5
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement