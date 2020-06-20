Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Fortuna Dusseldorf
1 : 1
FC Augsburg
2nd Half
- 50:32
0 - 1
Florian Niederlechner
10'
26'
Rouwen Hennings
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
