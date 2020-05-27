Livescore Match Center
27/05/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Fortuna Dusseldorf
1 : 1
FC Schalke 04
2nd Half
- 65:39
Guido Burgstaller
18'
Ozan Kabak
45'
52'
Marcel Sobottka
0 - 1
Weston Mckennie
53'
63'
Rouwen Hennings
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
10
7
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
26
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
