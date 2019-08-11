11/08/19
13:15
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard
0 : 0
Heracles
1st Half
- 17:57
Mohammed Osman
1'
11'
Felix Passlack
0 - 1
Mauro Junior
14'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
