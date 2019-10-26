Livescore Match Center
26/10/19
21:15
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard
4 : 0
VVV Venlo
2nd Half
- 56:42
9'
Mark Diemers
1 - 0
26'
Mark Diemers
2 - 0
50'
Amadou Ciss
3 - 0
54'
Mark Diemers
4 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
16
8
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
8
4
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
