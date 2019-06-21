21/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
France U21
1 : 0
Croatia U21
1st Half
- 33:23
8'
Moussa Dembele
1 - 0
Marin Jakolis
22'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
0
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
