24/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
France U21
0 : 0
Romania U21
2nd Half
- 55:28
Adrian Rus
14'
Cristian Manea
52'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
6
8
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
6
4
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
2
