|10/07/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Semi Finals
|France
|1 : 0
|Belgium
|Finished
|SF1. Knock out.
Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.
Capacity: 64,468.
Sidelined Players: BELGIUM - Right wing back Thomas Meunier is suspended. France have won all 3 of the previous meetings at major tournaments, including two World Cup encounters. France beat Belgium 5-0 in the GROUP stage of the European Championship in 1984, with M. Platini scoring a hat trick in Nantes. This will be the 74th match between the sides. Belgium have claimed 30 wins, 24 victories for France & 19 draws.