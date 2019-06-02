02/06/19
22:00
Friendly Games:
Friendly International
France
2 : 0
Bolivia
Finished
5'
Thomas Lemar
1 - 0
Adrian Jusino
29'
43'
Antoine Griezmann
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
30
Cross Attacks
5
8
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
12
1
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
7
2
Shots off Goal
2
10
Shots on Goal
2
6
Substitutions
6
7
Throwins
14
2
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
