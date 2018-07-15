|15/07/18
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Final
|France
|2 : 1
|Croatia
|Half Time
|Venue: Luzhniki Stadium.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 78,011. France are unbeaten in their 5 previous games with Croatia, winning 3. They have met twice before at major tournaments. The French came from a goal down to beat Croatia 2-1 in the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup thanks to an unlikely brace from Lilian Thuram. Those proved to be Thuram only goals in his 142 caps. The teams also drew 2-2 in the GROUP stage at Euro 2004. The only meeting since then was a goalless draw in a friendly.