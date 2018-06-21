|21/06/18
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|France
|1 : 0
|Peru
|1st Half - 35:02
|Venue: Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 35,696. France & Peru only previous encounter was a friendly in April 1982. The South American side won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. The last South American team to beat France at the World Cup were Argentina in 1978. Since then, France are unbeaten in their last 7 World Cup fixtures against South American opposition (W3, D4) with 3 of last 4 games ending goalless.