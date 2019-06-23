23/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Round 16
France W
0 : 0
Brazil W
Half Time
36'
Wendie Renard
Tamires
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
8
11
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
3
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
17
3
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
1
