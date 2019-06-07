07/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
France W
4 : 0
South Korea W
Finished
9'
Eugenie Le Sommer
1 - 0
35'
Wendie Renard
2 - 0
45'+3
Wendie Renard
3 - 0
85'
Amandine Henry
4 - 0
Match Statistics
4
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
13
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
32
Cross Attacks
0
11
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
13
4
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
11
2
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
8
Shots off Goal
2
8
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
32
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019