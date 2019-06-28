28/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Quarter Finals
France W
0 : 1
USA W
2nd Half
- 53:32
4'
Griedge Mbock Bathy Nka
0 - 1
Megan Rapinoe
5'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
6
5
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
6
4
Offsides
2
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
7
0
Substitutions
0
25
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019