20/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
FSV Mainz 05
2 : 0
Werder Bremen
2nd Half
- 50:37
Milos Veljkovic
22'
25'
Robin Quaison
1 - 0
30'
Jean-paul Boetius
2 - 0
Marco Friedl
35'
40'
Robin Quaison
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
4
3
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
12
9
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
2
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
3
7
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
9
3
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
