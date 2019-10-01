Livescore Match Center
01/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group A
Galatasaray
0 : 1
Paris Saint Germain
Finished
Mauro Icardi
7'
0 - 1
Mauro Icardi
52'
Angel Di Maria
80'
86'
Marcao
Ander Herrera
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
1
23
Cross Attacks
16
22
Fouls
14
16
Free Kicks
22
0
Goals
1
10
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
8
2
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
25
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
3
